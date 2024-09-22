UK-based organisations have expressed concern over the arrest of human rights activist Shahriar Kabir

London: Bangladesh Human Rights Commission England and Bisshobangla Foundation have expressed concern over the arrest of human rights activist, journalist Shahriar Kabir in Bangladesh. At the same time, have appealed the Interim Government of Bangladesh to the to release him. In a press release, the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission and Bisshobangla Foundation believe that apart from political and ideological vendetta, human rights activist Shahriar Kabir has been detained to prevent victims of persecution and violence, especially from minority communities, from organizing a petition. A fearless human rights activist well versed in international human rights laws and conventions his arrest was to prevent him from actively intervening and advocating for victims before the visiting UN team. The statement was signed by Matiar Chowdhury from Bangladesh Human Rights Commission England and Shah Mustafijur Rahman Belal of Bisshobangla Foundation.