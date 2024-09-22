Expatriate Bangladeshis sang the national anthem of Bangladesh “Amar Sonar Bangla Ami Tumay Val Basi”  

By Matiar Chowdhury:

Bangladeshi expatriates from all over the country living in Britain Last Monday September 16, at six o’clock in the evening London time, in front of the British Parliament House of Commons, sang the national anthem of Bangladesh “Amar Sonar Bangla Ami Tumay Val Basi” in a united voice. Organized by cultural personalities Smriti Azad, poet Hafsa Islam, Snigdha Mishti and Mahmud Hasan, who believe in the spirit of freedom, sovereignty and liberation war, thousands of expatriate Bangladeshis including battlefield freedom fighters, human rights activists, cultural activists, journalists and businessmen joined it.

The ensemble led by singer Himangsu Goswami, poet Lipi Halder, playwright Mujibul Haque Moni, vocalist Kawsar Habib, vocalist Beauty Sheel, vocalist Zeenat Shafiq sang “Amar Sonar Bangla I love you.” Among the prominent people who participated in it were the brave freedom fighter Dewan Gous Sultan, the brave freedom fighter Lokman Hossain, the brave freedom fighter Faizur Rahman Khan, the brave freedom fighter Engineer Mifta Islam, the human rights activist Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Journalist and human rights personality Matiar Chowdhury, journalist Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, choreographer Zeenat Safiq, former councilor Shahid Ali, vocal artist Rubaiyat Jahan Jhara, Khosruz Zaman Kosru, Hena Begum,Meher Nigar Chowdhury, Syed Anamul Islam and hundreds of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Britain regardless of party affiliation. All of them took an oath expressing their determination to stop all kinds of conspiracies about the liberation war, the national flag and the national anthem. Dewan Gous Sultan, a brave freedom fighter, recited the oath.