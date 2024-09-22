Al Islah UK’s Grand Miladunnabi Conference held at Anjuman in London

By Matiar Chowdhury:

Grand Miladunnabi Conference was held in London, the capital of England, on the occasion of Miladunnabi (PBUH), the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him). On Sunday (September 15) at The Atrium Conference Hall, London, Anjumane Al Islah UK president Shaikhul Hadith Allama Nazrul Islam presided over the grand conference, which was attended as the chief guest by the UAE’s renowned elder, Senior Ulama Council member of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Dubai, Hadith. Researcher, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Hakim bin Muhammad Al Anis.

Maulana Shehab Uddin, President of Latifia Ulama Society UK, Maulana Fakhrul Hasan Rutbah, Vice President of Anjumane Al Islah UK, spoke at the conference held under the overall management of Anjumane Al Islah UK Secretary Maulana Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury and Assistant Secretary Maulana Farid Ahmad Chowdhury and Maulana Khairul Huda Khan. Maulana Saad Uddin Siddiqui, Secretary of Latifia Society UK, Maulana Ashrafur Rahman, Principal of British Muslim School Birmingham, Maulana MA Qadir Al Hasan, Vice Principal of Darul Hadis Latifia, Maulana Abdul Kahhar, Teacher of Darul Hadis Latifia, Maulana MA Awal Helal , Muslim Shariah Council UK Executive Secretary Maulana Mufti Maruf Ahmad, Al Islah Youth Director Syed Mahmud Hossain, Wales Division President Hafiz Maulana Farooq Ahmad, East Division President Alhaj Abdus Salam, Greater London Division Vice President Maulana Md. Abdul Quduch, Darul Hadees Latifiya Olana Zainal Abedin and others.

Vice President of Anjumane Al Islah UK, Hafiz Qaishuzzaman, gave a welcome speech at the conference. In the speech of the chief guest, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Hakim bin Muhammad Al Anis said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a prerequisite for the fulfillment of faith. The Companions witnessed the life of the Messenger of Allah, were attracted by his morals, his character, his beauty and their love for him was fulfilled. Following the Sahaba, the Tabee’s, the Tabee’s and later the Imams, the Mujtahids, have set an unparalleled example of their respect and love for the Prophet (PBUH). Miladunnabi in Mahfil is a great medium to revive that ideal, love and follow. He said, in the Holy Quran, Allah has discussed the birth of various Prophets including Moses (a.s.), Jesus (a.s.). And our beloved Prophet (pbuh) used to fast on Mondays by giving importance to his birthday. So giving importance to the birthday of the Messenger of Allah and organizing such an event on this day certainly deserves respect, dignity and importance. In response to a question from the audience, he also said that due to the teachings of the Quran and Hadith Sharif, Miladunnabi has been celebrated with importance in the Muslim world including the Arab countries for ages.

The Grand Conference was attended by a large number of Prophet-loving Muslims, including leaders and workers of Anjuman Al Islah, Ulamae Kiram from various cities in the UK. On the occasion of Miladunnabi (PBUH) Conference on Grand Eid, ten million durood recitations on Rasulullah (PBUH) were undertaken and received a huge response. Among others present in the ceremony which was initiated with Quran recitation by Qari Sufian Billah were Vice President Alhaj Khurshidul Haq, Joint Secretary Alhaj Badrul Islam, Former General Secretary of Bangladesh Anjumane Talamiye Islamia Maulana Mujtaba Hasan Chowdhury, London Division Secretary Alhaj Sadrul Islam, East Division Secretary Mizan Khan, Councilor Dilawar Ali, Maulana Musleh Uddin, Alhaj Syed Badrul Hossain, Journalist Muhib Chowdhury, Jokiganj Welfare Association President Alhaj Harun Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Ghaznavi, Hafiz Askir Mia, Nazmul Islam Abul, Maulana Abul Kalam, Maulana Ruhul Amin, Hafiz Abdul Hakeem, Alhaj Abul Kashem, Hafiz Machum Ahmad, Mufti Abdul Wadud Latifi etc.

Renowned Nasheed artists Maulana Quaid Uddin, Maulana Sultan Ahmad, Maulana Abdul Muhit, Niaz Ahmad and others filled the hearts and minds of the audience with the Nasheed Rasool (pbuh) in a melodious voice. Milad Mahfil was conducted by Hafiz Maulana Anhar Ahmad, co-headteacher of Darul Hadis Latifiya. At the end of the mahfil, the chief guest of the mahfil, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Hakim bin Muhammad Al Anis, offered a special prayer for the welfare and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and for the forgiveness of the deceased Ummah Muhammadi.