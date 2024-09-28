Bangladesh student movement leaves 1,581 dead, 31,000 injured

The central health sub-committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has released a preliminary list of 1,581 individuals who were killed during the mass uprising in July and August this year.

According to the sub-committee, more than 31,000 students and people were injured during the mass uprising.

The list has been prepared collecting information from various regions of the country.

However, the list of death and injured is not the final as the exact number of casualties is still subject to change, according to the sub-committee. Many injured are yet to be included in the list.

A final list will be submitted to the Ministry of Health after verification.

It was stated at a press conference held at Dhaka University’s TSC auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

A written statement was presented by Nasir Uddin Patwari, convener of the Citizens’ Committee, at the press conference.

He said: “A preliminary list of the martyrs of the movement has been prepared through the joint efforts of the health-related central sub-committee formed by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens’ Committee.”

“Our preliminary list includes information on a total of 1,581 individuals. We received assistance in compiling the list from As-Sunnah Foundation, Human Rights Support Society, Red July, and several others. Besides, different local individuals also contributed information to support our efforts.”

The member secretary of the health sub-committee, Tarek Reza, said: “The Ministry of Health’s website has a list of 717 individuals. After verifying our data, it will be updated alongside the information on the website. Our preliminary list has been sent to committees formed under the leadership of deputy commissioners at each district for verification. After verification of the information, this sub-committee will send the final list to the Ministry of Health.”

Health-related Sub-Committee’s convener Nahida Bushra, IT Team’s Farhad Alam Bhuiyan, and representatives of As-Sunnah Foundation, Human Rights Support Society and Red July were present at the press conference.