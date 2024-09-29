35 arrested, arms recovered from Mohammadpur Geneva camp

The joint forces in a drive arrested 35 people, including a top drug dealer, and recovered firearms with ammunition from Geneva camp in Mohammadpur of Dhaka early Sunday.

Senior Assistant Director (media) and Senior Police Super Shihab Karim of RAB-2 said the joint forces, led by RAB-2 recovered local arms, two pistols, 20 rounds of bullet and illegal drugs in a drive that began at 5AM and continued till 8AM.

They also arrested 35 people, including top drug dealer Pichhi Raja and three women, during the drive.