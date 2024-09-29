3 fishermen killed in lightning strikes in Sunamganj

Three fishermen were killed in different lightning strikes while catching fish in haors at Jamalganj and Dowarabazar upazilas in Sunamganj district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Jalal Miah, son of Chan Miah, and Md Jashim Uddin, son of Md Nurul Haque, residents of West Polirchar village under Pandargaon union in Dowarabazar upazila. Anothr deceased was identified as Shorif Miah, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Kalaguza village in Jamalganj upazila.

It was learnt that a streak of lightning struck on Jalal and Josim while they were catching fish at Dekhar haor. Later, the both then died on the spot.

On information, family members recovered their bodies.

Meanwhile, Sharif Miah was killed after being struck by lightning when he was catching fish at Paknar haor.

Md Jakir Hossain, additional superindentend of Sunamganj district police, confirmed the matters.