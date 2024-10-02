Mahalaya today

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, celebrated at the dawn on Wednesday through different rituals by Hindu community members across the country.

With the beginning of ‘Devipaksha’, Mahalaya is observed six days before Durga Puja.

Marking the day, special programmes will be arranged at different temples, including the capital.

Hindus will remember and pay homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering the Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their names.

Durga Puja will formally begin on October 9 on the day of Maha Shasti.