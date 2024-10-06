Ex-Rajshahi-3 MP Asaduzzaman arrested from Baridhara

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former lawmaker of Rajshahi-3 constituency Asaduzzaman Asad from Baridhara in Dhaka on Sunday in a case over the killings during the recent mass movement.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Imran Khan of the RAB Headquarters (media wing) said Asaduzzaman is accused in several cases following the fall of Awami League government on August 5.

RAB will hand Asaduzzaman over to Boalia Police Station in Rajshahi as he is accused in a case with the police station and the process is underway in this regard.