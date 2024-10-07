Ex-NBR chairman Nojibur Rahman arrested

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Nojibur Rahman, former principal secretary to the prime minister and former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), from Romna area in Dhaka on Sunday night.

DB additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallick confirmed the arrest.

Nojibur is accused in several cases filed with different police stations after the fall of Awami League government on August 5.

He served as the PMO principal secretary and NBR chairman during the rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.