Sadhan, Nazibur, Aminul sent to jail after remand in murder cases

Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Md Nazibur Rahman and former home secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan were sent to jail after the end of their remand periods in separate murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced Sadhan before the court after the end of his seven-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of the probe.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuddin Hossain on 4 October placed the former minister on seven-day remand in the case.

On October 3, Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Sadhan from Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka in a case filed with Tejgaon Police Station over killing a youth named Rup, 21, in Karwan Bazar area on August 4 as he was taking part in Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan sent Nazibur and Aminul to jail on Thursday after Sub-Inspector Tanmoy Kumar Biswas, the investigating officer of the case, produced them to the court after the end of their remand periods in case filed over killing Juba Dal leader Shamim in 2023.

After reviewing the matter, the magistrate denied the bail application and passed the order.

On October 7, the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque placed Nazibur, also the former principal secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and Aminul on three-day remand each.

On October 6, detectives arrested Nazibur Rahman from Ramna and Aminul from Banani in Dhaka in a case filed on September 24 with the Paltan Police Station over an attack on a BNP grand rally last year.

According to the case documents, BNP called a grand rally on October 28, 2023. To foil this programme, Awami League called its own grand rally in the capital. At one stage, Awami League activists, with the help of police, attacked BNP’s rally in Nayapaltan, killing Shamim on the spot.