Ex-NSI director Monirul sent to jail after remand

Former director (Border) of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) Commodore Monirul Islam has been sent to jail rejecting bail petition in a case filed over the killing of a teenager Bahadur Hossain Moni during the movement in Dhaka.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mosharraf Hossain passed the order on Sunday as investigative officer (IO) of the case produced Monirul before the court after expiry of 3-day remand and pleaded to keep him in jail.

Meanwhile, Monirul’s lawyer filed a bail petition. After hearing arguments from the both sides, the court rejected the bail petition and sent him to jail.

Earlier, former NSI director Monirul Islam was arrested on October 9. The next day, a Dhaka court placed him on a three-day remand after hearing.

According to the case documents, on July 19 Bahadur Hossain Moni was shot while he was crossing the street in front of Shahzadpur Primary School at Pragati Sarani under Gulshan Police Station during the recent student movement.

Being informed, his father Abu Zafar along with locals took him to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Later, Abu Zafar filed a case at Gulshan Police Station on September 30.