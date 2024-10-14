World Standards Day Monday

The 55th World Standards Day will be observed Monday as the day is being observed every year for creating awareness on goods and services across the world.

The theme of the day is ‘Our Shared Vision for a better world’.

Bangladesh is also set to observe the day in line with the theme like other countries in the world with due importance, said a release here Sunday, reports BSS.

To mark the day, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has taken various programmes.

On the day, the release said BSTI will arrange campaign programmes and discussions at its head office in the capital along with divisional and district offices across the country.

Even, initiatives have been taken to send Short Message Service or SMS by different mobile phones through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In addition, important city places have been decorated with banner, festoons and placards.

The world standards day will be observed till 2030 with the same theme giving importance to the target adopted under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will telecast special programme on the day.