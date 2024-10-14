Bangladesh bids emotional farewell to Mahmudullah

Bangladesh cricket paid tribute to veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad as he played his final T20I match against India in Hyderabad.

The third T20I of the series, held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, marked the end of Mahmudullah’s illustrious T20I career for Bangladesh.

Before the start of the match, Mahmudullah was honored with a commemorative crest, presented by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the team. Mahmudullah, who holds the record for the most T20I appearances for Bangladesh, has been a pivotal figure in the country’s cricketing journey.

Once a captain, Mahmudullah led Bangladesh during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but a decline in form led to him losing both his captaincy and his spot in the squad for T20 World Cup 2022. Despite these setbacks, he staged a remarkable comeback through impressive performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), earning his way back into the national team. He was also part of the squad for T20 World Cup 2024, although his performance, including five consecutive dot balls in a critical match against Afghanistan, faced criticism.

As part of the tribute, former Bangladesh captain and commentator for the series, Tamim Iqbal, made a special appearance to honor Mahmudullah, shaking hands with him on the field. The moment was a testament to Mahmudullah’s legacy, with his teammates and fans recognizing his achievements and contributions.

Mahmudullah’s T20I career will be remembered for his leadership, resilience, and ability to perform in crucial moments. His influence on Bangladesh cricket as a player and captain has left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.