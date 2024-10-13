Durga puja ends with idol immersion across the country

Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for the Hindu community, has come to a close through the immersion of the goddess’s idols in the waters on the tenth and final day of the Puja — Dashami — on Sunday.

As per tradition, members of the community bid farewell to Durga with oil, vermillion, and betel-sugar. They believe that the goddess will return again next year.

Hindus believe that the Goddess Durga leaves the mortal world to travel to her marital home in the cosmos after the Nabami Puja. On Dashami, the Trinayani Puja officially ends with the immersion of her idols.

Ahead of the immersion ceremony, Hindu devotees engaged in a host of festivities and rituals to bid farewell to the goddess. These included playing conch shells and drums, along with the traditional ‘ Sindur (vermillion) Khela’, where married women smeared vermillion on each other, offering sweets to the goddess, and participating in processions to take the deity’s idol for immersion.

This year, certain rituals typically performed on Dashami, the final day of Durga Puja, such as Bihit Puja and Darpan Bishorjon, were conducted a day earlier on Nabami, in accordance with the celestial calendar.

On Dashami, devotees thronged puja mandaps to have last look at the goddess Durga and seek her blessings for the nation and mankind by putting ‘sindur’ (vermilion) and offering sweets.

Devotees have been streaming in from different pavilions in the city with the idols since 10AM. Like every year, thousands of people gather at the Buriganga River on the Bosila side for immersion.

Security measures in the areas have been beefed up for the immersion ceremony and mobile teams and plainclothes police have been dispersed to different important points in the road.

The celebrations began on the sixth day — Sasthi — with Mahalaya on Wednesday (October 2) and ended on the tenth and final day of the Puja — Dashami — on Sunday.