Matia Chowdhury passes away

Veteran politician and Awami League’s presidium member Matia Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday.

Around 12:30PM, she breathed her last at Evercare Hospital in the capital while she was undergoing treatment.

The hospital authorities said that she had been brought to the hospital in the morning as she suffered a cardiac arrest. After ECG, the doctors started the treatment procedures. But she died around 12:30PM.

Matia Chowdhury, also a former minister, was the Deputy Leader of the House in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

She was the Minister of Agriculture from 1996 to 2001 and then again from 2009 to 2019 during the previous tenures of Bangladesh Awami League.

Matia Chowdhury was born in 1942 and her political career began in 1962. She was elected as organising secretary of the ruling Awami League in 1971.