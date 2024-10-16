New Bangladesh cricket coach Phil Simmons arrives in Dhaka

The newly appointed head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, Phil Simmons, has arrived in Dhaka for his first assignment with the Tigers—a two-Test home series against South Africa.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that they have signed Simmons for six months—until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in Pakistan in February, reports UNB.

Simmons was named as Bangladesh’s new coach after the BCB issued a suspension notice to the previous coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, for his alleged involvement in an assault of a national team player, as the BCB president Faruque Ahmed said.

After the South Africa series at home, Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE. Then, they will travel to the West Indies for a full series consisting of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Meanwhile, the South Africa cricket team also arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

The first Test of the two-match series will begin on October 21 in Dhaka, while the second Test will be played in Chattogram from October 29th.