Ambarella Curry

Ingredients:

v Ambarella –500 g

v Oil –3 tbsp

v Curry Leaves –8 Leafs

v Lemongrass –1 piece

v Coconut milk –2tbsp

v Mustard –0.5 tsp

v Onion –20 g

v Green chilis–3 pieces

v Cinnamon –2 pieces

v Garlic –2 tsp

v Chili powder –1.5 tbsp

v Curry powder –1 tbsp

v Curry powder –0.75 tbsp

v Turmeric –0.5 tsp

v Sugar –2 tbsp

v Salt to taste

v Water –300 mL

Method:

1. Place a clay pot on a high heat stove and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, pandan, lemon grass, green chili, cinnamon and garlic.

2. Sauté for a while.

3. Add chili powder, curry powder, roasted curry powder and turmeric and mix well.

4. Add ambarella and mix again.

5. Mix 2tbsp of coconut milk with water and add this into the ambarella.

6. Add sugar and salt and cook till tender.

7. Finally, serve to a dish and enjoy!