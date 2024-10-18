Shamsher Mobin sent to jail in Jubo Dal leader murder case

A court in Dhaka on Friday sent Trinamool BNP Chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury to jail in a case filed over murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim in 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Afnan Sumi passed the order as investigation officer of the case Tonmoy Kumar Biswas produced Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury before the court and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was arrested by the Detective Branch of police from his residence at Banani DOHS area on Thursday afternoon

According to the case document, BNP called a grand rally on October 28, 2023. To foil the programme, Awami League too called its own grand rally in the capital. At one stage, Awami League goons, with the help of police, attacked the BNP’s rally at Nayapaltan, killing Shamim on the spot.

The case was filed with the capital’s Paltan Police Station on September 24, 2024.