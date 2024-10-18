2 held with drugs in Sunamganj

Two drug peddlers were arrested along with 150 pieces of Yaba tablets and 800 grams of hemp at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district early Friday.

The arrested men are Sgah Jahan, 45, and Raza Miah, residents of Islampur village under Sukhair Razapur North union in the upazila.

They were arrested from a house in the area at around 2:30am.

The arrested drug peddlers were sent to the district jail after filing a case against them with the police station under the Narcotics Control Act, said Md Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Dharmapasha Police Station.