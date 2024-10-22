Verreynne keeps Tigers at bay as SA into 137-run lead

Defying the Bangladesh spinners, South Africa bolstered its chance to take an absolute domination of the first cricket Test against Bangladesh, thanks to a resolute batting effort of Kyle Verreynne at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Verreynne got ably support from Wiaan Mulder as the duo shared 119-run for the seventh wicket stand to help South Africa extend its lead to 137 at lunch on Day 2 of the game.

Mulder was out on 54 off 112 with eight fours after hitting his maiden half-century but Verreynne was on 77. Dane Piedt was on 6 with him at the first interval of the day.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in just one and half session on Day 1 but Taijul Islam’s 5-49 kept them in contention. Bangladesh indeed relied heavily on Taijul to limit South Africa’s lead but that was not to be due to Verreynne’s unwavering resolve at the crease.

He and Mulder batted resolutely after South Africa resumed the day at 140-6.

They played the sweep and reverse sweep shot perfectly to astutely deal with the Bangladesh spinners as South Africa bolstered its chance to establish absolute domination.

Verreynne raised his fourth fifty from 67 balls by sweeping Taijul to short square leg before taking on other two spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Naeem Hasan in precision.

Mulder who took 3-22 with bowling reverse-swept offspinner Nayeem for four through third man to complete his maiden half-century off 105 balls.

As the partnership grew stronger, pacer Hasan Mahmud gave the side some respite with two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

He had Mulder caught by Shadman at wide slip with a back-of-length delivery and then clean-bowled Keshav Maharaj for duck to end the session with 3-51.

Taijul couldn’t add any of his overnight tally and finished with 5-93.