Dengue: Seven die; 1,138 hospitali

Seven people died from dengue and 1,138 more people were admitted with the viral fever in last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new fatalities, the death toll rose to 264, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, three were reported in Barishal division (Excluding CC), two in Dhaka North City Corporation, One in Khulna division, and one in Mymensingh.

Of the newly hospitalised cases, 252 were admitted in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation, while 186 were in DSCC.

A total of 1,138 dengue patients were released from hospitals. A total of 53,196 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, the country faced its deadliest dengue outbreak, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 recorded cases.