Barrister Sumon sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon to jail in a case filed over the attempted murder of Jubo Dal leader Hridoy Mia.

Earlier this morning, he was produced before the court after concluding his five-day remand. Then Mirpur Model Police Station SI Abdul Halim submitted an application to keep Barrister Sumon in prison until investigation.

Meanwhile, Sumon’s lawyer filed a bail petition.

After hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatuallh ordered to send him jail rejecting the bail prayer.

The court on October 22 accepted five-day remand prayer for Barrister Sumon for questioning.

According to the case statement, victim Hridoy Mia on July 19 during the mass upsurge, went to Mirpur-10 after Jum’a prayer to join a rally there. At that time, leaders and activists of Awami League attacked the rally, blasted cocktails. The attackers also fired gunshots. Then Hridoy, Habiganj Madhabpur’s number 10 Hatiaine union Jubo Dal senior vice-president, sustained bullet injuries.

He filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station on September 23 where Barrister Sumon, former lawmaker from Habiganj-4 constituency, has been made number 3 FIR-listed accused.