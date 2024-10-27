‘President issue should be resolved in constitutional process’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged not to take any hasty decision on the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu.

“We think the matter should be solved in the constitutional process. The only way to overcome every crisis is to hold a neutral election after completing all the necessary election-centered reforms.”

Mirza Fakhrul made this remark while speaking to reporters after paying homage to the party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave around 11:30AM on Sunday, marking Jubo Dal’s 46th founding anniversary.

“Any quick decision which make constitutional crisis in the country will not be wise right now.”

BNP held a meeting with seven leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. When asked about BNP’s stance on the president removal issue, the party Secretary General said, “The party have its highest forum, we will discuss the issue there, and later will clarify our stance.”

“We believe that all actions should be conducted within a constitutional framework without resorting to any arbitrary measures.”