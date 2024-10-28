Four police officials investigated over Tk 1b worth of sand, stones looted in Sunamganj

An investigation is underway to take action against local policemen involved in the looting of sand worth Tk 1 billion (Tk 100 crore) from the Dhopajan-Chalti rivers in Sunamganj.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jahidul Islam of Sunamganj Sadar Circle has been assigned to investigate the matter alongside several other police officers. ASP (Media) Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter recently.

Reports suggest that four police officers have already faced disciplinary actions for their involvement in the looting. Among them is Detective Branch (DB) Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam, who has been transferred to the APBN.

However, he had not yet joined his new post as of Sunday. Additionally, Detective Branch Sub-Inspector Wasim and Sunamganj Sadar Police Station Investigation Officer (IO) Wali Ashraf have been transferred to a remote station in Shalla for their alleged negligence in duty regarding river security. SI Rabbi also faces a departmental inquiry.

ASP Jahidul Islam gathered written statements from the accused officers on Friday.

DB Officer Aminul Islam confirmed submitting his statement, acknowledging his transfer to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, but noted that higher authorities are better suited to explain the reasons behind the transfer. Other officers involved have similarly provided written statements to the investigating officer.

Local and national media recently reported on the widespread sand and stone theft in the rivers, highlighting police involvement. Journalists on-site reported that sand extractors would often contact SI Rabbi, IO Wali Ashraf, and DB police officers before loading boats, providing names of boat operators, vessels, and contact information.

Additionally, reports alleged that payments were made to police personnel in Sunamganj, either at the city’s launch terminal or near the police station, following each transaction.

ASP Jahidul Islam confirmed the ongoing investigation but refrained from further comments while the inquiry is in progress.