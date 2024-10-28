Tigers seek maiden Test victory against South Africa

Despite a poor performance in the first match, Bangladesh exuded confidence to grab a maiden victory against South Africa in the longer version format when they take on the Proteas in the second and final Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Tuesday.

The match starts at 10 AM and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports.

“There is definitely a goal and it is to win the second Test,” Bangladesh’s experienced spinner Taijul Islam told the reporters in a pre-match conference in Chattogram Monday, reports BSS.

“Our main target is to play as a team. Be it bowling, batting or fielding-we’ll play as a team. We’ll try our best to win the match.”

Bangladesh came into the series as favourtie given South Africa’s vulnerability in the sub-continent condition and their inexperienced squad.

But the Proteas sprung a surprise to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, which was their first victory in the sub-continent since 2014.

The victory kept South Africa’s unbeaten record against Bangladesh. Now, they won 13 out of 15 Tests against Bangladesh while two matches were drawn.

South Africa were expected to crumble against Bangladesh’s spin but to the surprise of hosts, they used sweep and reverse sweep shots to precision to make the spinners disarray.

Taijul still ended up taking eight wickets in the match, however, he got little support from other two spinners—Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

But while spinners, sans Taijul, failed to come up with terms, it is the batters who continued making blunder. Bangladesh were skittled out for just 106 in the first innings and that determined the course of the game.

Taijul said the batters are working hard to overcome the batting enigma that has been haunting them so long.

“As I said earlier, it is important to play as a unit. If we can stitch two or three partnerships, if two or three batters can score half-century or century, then the target might be fulfilled,” he said.

“Everyone is working hard and they are determined to overcome those batting troubles. I hope we’ll do well in this match.”

Bangladesh made two changes for the second Test squad, brining in pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed and uncapped wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon. Khaled replaced fellow fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who didn’t make it best XI in the first Test. Ankon came in the place of Jaker Ali Anik who sustained an injury just ahead of the second Test.

Meanwhile, South Africa are looking for a Test series victory in the sub-continent after long time.

“It (the win in the first Test) was definitely reliving. Obviously it’s a happy moment for us in the changing room.” South Africa’s stand-in skipper Aiden Markram said.

“Good sides find ways to win consecutively and that’s been our drive coming into this Test match, so hopefully we can put in another good performance. We obviously always appreciate the opposition, especially Bangladesh in their home conditions. No doubt it’s going to be a tough game for sure, but we can back it up and keep the good energy and vibe in the changing room.”

Squad:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Hasan Murad

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.