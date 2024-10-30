Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to South Africa’s 575

Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse losing four wickets for a mere 38 runs in reply to South Africa’s daunting total of 575 on day two of the second and final Test in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Saadman Islam fell for a duck bowled by South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada in the first over, setting the tone for Bangladesh’s struggling response. Zakir Hasan, who recently rejoined the national squad, managed only 2 runs before Rabada struck again, leaving Bangladesh on the ropes at 29 for three. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who contributed 10 runs, was dismissed by Dan Patterson, amplifying the pressure as Bangladesh trailed by 537 runs.

Despite seemingly favorable batting conditions in Chattogram, Bangladesh’s top order faltered early, managing just 38 runs for four wickets in nine overs by the day’s end. Mominul Haque, not out on 6, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, on 4, were left at the crease as play was called off.

Zakir Hasan’s quick return to the national side, following a brief two-and-a-half-day stint in the National Cricket League, was short-lived, as he faced just 8 balls before his dismissal. Mahmudul Joy’s early exit forced the team to send in nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud, who fell to Keshav Maharaj’s spin for only 3 runs.

Bangladesh’s remaining batsmen will need to mount a substantial recovery to remain competitive in the Test, facing the formidable task of closing an enormous gap against an in-form South African team.