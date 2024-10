Former deputy commissioner (DC) of Mirpur Division Jasim Uddin, warranted accused in the July-August genocide case, has been arrested from Rangpur.

Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman confirmed the information to media on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal today.

He is being brought to the tribunal in connection with charges related to the July-August massacre. After formation of the new tribunal, he is the first accused to produce before it.