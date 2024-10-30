Tk 3cr, 85 bhories of gold, forex found at former minister’s house

Former Agriculture Minister Vice-Principal Md Abdus Shahid has been arrested from his residence at Uttara in the capital.

During the arrest, Uttara North Police Station seized cash Tk 3 crore, large amount of foreign currencies of eight countries, and 85 bhories of gold at his residence.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Department of the DMP, told the Daily Observer Online on Wednesday (October 30).

He said the former minister was arrested conducting raid at his own residence at Road No. 2 of Sector 10, Uttara in the capital.

During the arrest, police seized cash Tk 3 crore 10 lakh 27 thousand, 1,120 Canadian dollars, 1,100 Euros, 5,300 Thai bahts, 1,953 US dollars, 500 Mexican dollars, 50 Hong Kong dollars, 3,000 India rupees, 3,117 Qatari rials, different types of jewelries weighing 990.50gms (approximately 85 bhories), and gold biscuits.

Talebur also said the accused was sent to court seeking to place him on a 10-day remand in a case filed at Uttara West Police Station over the murder of a student during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The court granted police four-day remand for him. Apart from this case, there are two more murder cases against him with Uttara West Police Station and an attempt to murder case with Srimongol Police Station in Moulvibazar district.

A case under the Special Powers Act agsint arrested Abdus Shahid is under process for keeping foreign currencies illegally and another case is also under process under the Money Laundering Act for holding huge amount of money and jewelries illegally.