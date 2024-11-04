Steps underway to ensure expats’ voting rights: Commission chief tells CA

The Election Reform Commission is taking appropriate steps to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates living in various countries of the world.

Reform Commission Chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumder conveyed the progress to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at a meeting at the Chief Adviser’s office on Monday.

The commission chief said the voters’ list is being coordinated with the national identity cards, reports UNB.

The Election Reform Commission is giving importance to ensuring the participation of women in the electoral process and necessary measures are being taken in this regard, he said.

The Commission is maintaining communications with the stakeholders using digital platforms and taking their suggestions, according to Chief Adviser’s press wing.

Prof Yunus also held meetings with the heads of other commissions at his office in Tejgaon regarding the activities of the Reform Commission formed to advance state reform activities.

The Chief Advisor was also informed about the progress of the work of the Police Reform Commission by its chief Safar Raj Hossain.

The Commission said work is underway on a proposal to change the method of using force in controlling the mob.

Some sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 are being examined to see whether they can be changed or not.

The Police Reform Commission has already held ten meetings and four more meetings with the stakeholders.

A questionnaire has been prepared to seek public opinion; which has already been posted on the website.

Proposals to amend some laws and rules have been received, which are being scrutinised.

In addition, appropriate proposals are being made to simplify some processes.

Progress of the work of the Public Administration Reform Commission was also shared by its chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury.

The work of the Public Administration Reform Commission has started in full swing, and opinions of everyone have already been received through the website.

The members of the commission have visited the district and upazila levels and exchanged views with the public.

The members of the commission informed the Chief Adviser that exchange of views with representatives of various cadres of public administration started and the process underway.

They expressed hope that the Public Administration Reform Commission would submit its report within the stipulated time.