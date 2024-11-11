Murder of Muntaha: 4 accused placed on 5-day remand

A court in Sylhet has granted a five-day remand for four suspects in connection with the brutal murder of six-year-old Muntaha Akhtar Zerin in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila.

The decision was made by Sylhet Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-4 Judge Kazi Md. Abu Zaher Badol at around 3 PM on Monday.

Earlier, the suspects were presented in court at 1:30 PM, where the investigation officer requested a seven-day remand. The court, however, approved a five-day remand for each of the suspects.

The accused are identified as Shamima Begum Marzia, 25, former tutor of Muntaha and daughter of the late Moyna Mia from Bir Dal Vararifoud village; her mother, Alifjan Bibi, 55; Islam Uddin, 40, son of late Saidur Rahman; and Nazma Begum, 35, wife of Mamunur Rashid, all residents of the same area.

Plaintiff’s lawyer, Advocate Abdul Khaliq, said, “The suspects were caught red-handed trying to cover up the crime by hiding the body. The court has granted five days for interrogation, which is expected to reveal crucial details about the murder, paving the way for further judicial proceedings.”

He added, “The defense was also represented and we presented our arguments before the court which then approved the five-day remand.”

Muntaha was the daughter of Shamim Ahmed from the village. She had returned home with her father from a local religious gathering on November 3. Later that day, she went to play with neighboring children but did not return home. Despite an extensive search, her whereabouts remained unknown until her body was discovered in a nearby canal in the early hours of the following Sunday.