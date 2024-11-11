Yunus opens special lounge for migrant workers at Dhaka airport

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday inaugurated a special lounge for the country’s migrant workers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital.

“Our migrant workers are nation builders. In the July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them,” he said, reports BSS.

“We believe this lounge will make their travel easy,” he added.

The Probashi Lounge is a first of its kind at the Dhaka airport as it will offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to take rest and get subsidized food for refreshments.

Law and Expatriate Welfare Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and senior officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) were present during the function.

The law adviser paid rich tributes to the Bangladeshi migrant workers and millions of members of the country’s diaspora who sacrificed time and again for their homeland.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, the deputy chief of the IOM mission to Bangladesh, said the UN agency has sponsored the lounge in an effort to assist the Bangladeshi migrant workers.

“This is an initiative of the honourable Chief Adviser. We are happy to support this initiative,” she said, adding that the IOM is also sponsoring nearly 100 volunteers to help the migrants at the airport.