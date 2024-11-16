Ex-chief justice Fazlul Karim passes away, SC to suspend Sunday’s proceedings

Former Chief Justice Mohammad Fazlul Karim passed away on Saturday morning at a private hospital in the capital. He was 81.

He died around 4:45AM while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Supreme Court administration confirmed.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Inner Garden of the court at 1:30PM.

Meanwhile, all judicial functions of Supreme Court’s both divisions will remain suspended following the death of the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Syed Rafat Ahmed expressed profound sorrow over the death Fazlul Karim. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his condolences to the grieving family.