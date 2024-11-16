Baby girl abducted from Azimpur rescued, kidnapper arrested

The eight-month-old baby girl, who was abducted alongwith valuables during a robbery at a house at Azimpur Medical Staff Quarters in the capital on Friday, has been rescued from Mohammadpur area.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been able to rescue the girl within 24 hours of her abduction, RAB’s Legal and Media wing director Lt Col Munim Ferdous disclosed this on Saturday morning.

They, however, arrested one of the kidnappers from the scene.

The abducted the child, Zaifa, was rescued early Saturday during a raid at Mohammadpur area in the capital. Later, she was handed over to her parents.

Police said a woman had moved into the flat of Farzana Akhter as a sublet tenant the previous day.

The robbery incident took place at the house of Farzana Akter, who is a government employee, on Friday noon. She works as a stenographer at the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Farzana’s husband works at a private company.

A group of robbers entered the house of Farzana on Friday noon and looted cash Tk more than 1 lakh, four bhories of gold ornaments and picked up the child.

Soon after the incident, a post on social media containing a picture of the baby girl went viral.