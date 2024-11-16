Isn’t there anyone from 3 divisions capable of running a ministry, asks Sarjis Alam

July Shaheed Smrity Foundation general secretary Sarjis Alam has expressed strong resentment over the composition of advisory council of interim government.

He said: “13 advisers have been accommodated to the advisory council from the Chittagong division, but none was made adviser from Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Is not there anyone from the three divisions capable of running the ministries. We don’t support the regional discrimination.”

Sarjis Alam made the remarks while talking to journalists before joining a programme titled “Bangladesh beside martyred families” held at Rangpur District Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Saturday (November 16) morning.

Criticising the appointment of filmmaker Mostafa Sarwar Faruqui as the adviser of the interim government, Sarjis Alam said, “Faruqui indulged in flattery as much as he could to stay close to the autocratic government when it was in power. How these Faruqis join the advisory council? We don’t want to see the silent spectators and skin savers as advisers in this difficult time.”

Referring to the demand of appointing former Social Welfare secretary of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s member secretary Akhtar Hossain as adviser, Sarjis Alam said Akhtar Hossain shed his blood many times during the last fascist government. He had been with the movement almost every day. There is no scope of denying his contributions.

Sheikh Hasina flees country abandoning her party leaders, workers

Earlier being invited as a guest at the opening ceremony of the month-long Aloakhola Rasmela at Mirza Golam Hafiz Degree College ground at Atoari upazila in Panchagarh district on Friday night, Sarjis Alam said Sheikh Hasina fled the country by a helicopter to save her life abandoning the Awami League leaders and workers who had great faith in her.

Sarjis Alam said: “We have seen how the Awami League have implicated the BNP-Jamaat and other political party leaders and workers in false cases, harassed them, sent them to jails, made them victims of enforced disappearance, murdered and tortured them over the last 16 years. They were not given any scope of staying at their homes. Many had to leave their houses with wives and children. Moreover, fascist Hasina has shown the countrymen what might happen even after 16 years for misusing the administration to serve one’s own purposes.”

Sarjis Alam further said those who did good jobs, not involved in any kind of misdeeds, or misused power, they should not suffer any kind of injustice.