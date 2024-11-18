Six more die of dengue

Six more dengue patients died and 1,083 were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its daily update mentioned that eith the new update, the total number of cases rose to 81,068 while 421 deaths from dengue were reported during the period.

Among the new infected people, 84 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 107 in Chattogram, 280 in Dhaka division, 244 in Dhaka North while 115 in Dhaka South, 145 in Khulna, 58 in Rajshahi, 35 in Mymensingh, 10 in Rangpur and four were admitted to different hospitals in Sylhet division, DGHS data said.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.