Salman, Anisul, Dipu Moni stand on same dock 45 minutes constantly

Hearings on the cases against several arrested ministers, state and deputy ministers, and high profile leaders of the Awami League have been held on Wednesday (November 20). They were produced before the court pleading to place them on fresh remand in new cases.

The high profile leaders of Awami League were brought at the dock of the court one after another following the start of trial process at the Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Wednesday (November 20) morning.

During the hearings, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former ministers Anisul Huq, Rashed Khan Menon, Shajahan Khan, state ministers Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and deputy minister Abdullah Al Islam Jacob were seen standing on the dock of the court long 45 minutes.

Hearings both sides, the court placed former deputy minister of Char Fassion of Bhola district on a three-day and former law minister Anisul Huq on a five-day remand.

It is learnt that a total of 55 cases have been filed against Anisul Huq. The court has so far placed him on 43 days of remand in 7 cases.