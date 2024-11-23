Rickshaw, van, easybike workers to demonstrate Sunday

The Rickshaw, Van, and Easy Bike Sramik Union will hold a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the High Court directives on banning the movement of battery-powered rickshaws, vans, and easy bikes.

Abul Halim Maizbhandari, president of the union, has announced the programme at a press briefing at Purana Paltan Moitree Auditorium on Saturday.

They also threatened to continue movement until their demands are met.

Ariful Islam Nadim, joint general secretary of the union, read out a written statement during the press briefing and informed that around 8 to 12 lakh people in Dhaka city are engaged in this profession. If the ban on operating battery-operated vehicles is implemented, they will lose their jobs.

He said that the workers, who are operating battery-operated rickshaws and three-wheelers, are willing to pay revenue to the government. He also mentioned that if licenses are issued through a regulatory framework, a significant amount of revenue can be generated.

They also press home some demands, including issuing licenses through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), legal route permits.

Earlier in the day, the Rickshaw, Battery-Powered Rickshaw-Van, and Easy Bike Sangram Parishad staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club, pressing a seven-point demand.

Meanwhile, on November 19, the High Court (HC) ordered halting plying the battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka city within three days.

Following the HC order, the drivers staged demonstrations in different parts of the capital including Mohakhali, Mirpur, Shewrapara and Kazipara, halting vehicular movement.