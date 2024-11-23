BCB introduces National Cricket League T20 edition

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially launched the inaugural T20 edition of National Cricket League (NCL), set to run from December 11 to 24.

The event aims to nurture local talent and serve as a preparatory ground for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The tournament, titled ‘Al-Arafah Islami Bank NCL T20 Powered by Walton’, was announced during a grand ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Distinguished guests, including BCB President Faruk Ahmed and Director Fahim Sinha, along with sponsor representatives, attended the event to unveil the tournament logo.

Eight teams, representing seven divisional squads and Dhaka Metro, will compete in this high-profile league. Matches will be held at Sylhet Divisional Stadium and its outer ground, while the playoffs and final will be hosted at Dhaka’s iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the launch, BCB President Faruk Ahmed underscored the tournament’s significance, noting that it provides an essential platform for cricketers to demonstrate their abilities and elevate their game. “This is a golden opportunity for players to prepare themselves for bigger challenges, including the BPL, and to contribute to the growth of T20 cricket in our nation,” he stated.

Sponsors echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about their involvement and reaffirming their commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s cricketing infrastructure.

Fans can catch the action live on T Sports, which will broadcast at least 18 matches, with coverage also available on the T Sports app. International viewers can follow the matches on FanCode in India or the T Sports YouTube channel globally.

This new chapter in Bangladesh cricket promises not only to highlight emerging talent but also to set the stage for thrilling T20 action across the country.