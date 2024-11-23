Ten more die of dengue

Nine more dengue patients died while 886 people were admitted to different hospitals across the country with the viral fever in the past 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 448. Among the deceased, four were male and six were female.

Among the new deaths, three were reported Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), four in Dhaka division (Excluding city corporation), one each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Barishal division (Outside city corporation) and in Chattogram division.

Of the new dengue patients, 206 were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 167 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 3,808 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country. A total of 85,712 dengue cases were reported 1 January to till date in 2024.

Some 938 people released from hospital after treatment during 24 hours period.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.