Bangladesh marks World AIDS Day amid rising HIV cases

World AIDS Day is being observed today (December 1), with this year’s theme, “If Rights Are Ensured, HIV/AIDS Will Go Away,” highlighting the vital role of ensuring human rights in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to data from the AIDS Control Program of the Directorate General of Health Services, 1,438 new cases of HIV were identified in Bangladesh this year.

Among these, 42 percent of the newly infected individuals are homosexual, 24 percent are from the general population, and 10 percent belong to the Rohingya community. Other affected groups include migrant workers, sex workers, drug users, and transgender individuals.

Regionally, the highest number of cases was recorded in Dhaka division, with 406 new infections, followed by 326 in Chittagong, 154 in Khulna, and 147 in Rajshahi. Other divisions reported between 44 and 86 cases each. The majority of those infected (63 percent) fall within the 25 to 49 age group, while 21 percent are aged between 20 and 24.

This year, 195 people died from AIDS-related complications. Of the deceased, 77 percent were men, 22 percent were women, and 1 percent were transgender. Most of these deaths occurred among individuals aged 60 and above. Although the number of deaths has decreased compared to the 266 reported last year, health experts caution that the situation remains alarming.

Since the first case of HIV was identified in Bangladesh in 1989, a total of 12,422 people have been diagnosed with the virus as of November 30, 2024. Among them, 2,281 have died.

UNAIDS estimates that the total number of HIV-infected individuals in the country is around 14,000, with a detection rate of 88.72 percent. Of those diagnosed, 7,500 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, leaving approximately 2,000 without access to necessary care.

Dr. Shrebash Paul, a junior consultant at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, highlighted this worrying trend.

“Ten years ago, the majority of cases were among sex workers and those who used their services. Now, in the last two to three years, the number of infections among homosexual men has been increasing at an alarming rate,” he said.