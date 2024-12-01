2 sedition cases against Tarique Rahman scrapped

A court in Sylhet has scrapped two cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on sedition charges in 2014.

Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court Justice Sagir Ahmed passed the order on Sunday (December 1).

The court’s additional public prosecutor Abu Fahad said that two Chhatra League leaders, the plaintiffs in two cases filed against Tarique Rahman on charges of sedition in 2014, did not appear in court. As a result, the court dismissed the cases.

Sylhet district Chhatra League’s then general secretary M Rayhan Chowdhury and Sylhet Agriculture University BCL president Shamim Mollah filed the cases with Sylhet Metropolitan’s Shahporan police station filed the case in 2014.