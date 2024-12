HC verdict declaring Aug 15 as national holiday stayed by SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court’s earlier order declaring August 15 as National Mourning Day’.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed this order.

Earlier, the interim government on August 13 cancelled the general holiday on August 15 at a meeting of the advisory council.

The Awami League government had been observing August 15 as National Mourning Day since the party came to power in 1996.