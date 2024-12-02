Jay Shah assumes role as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, the Indian cricket administrator and son of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, officially began his tenure as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

At 36, Shah becomes the youngest individual to assume the position, following his unopposed election in August. He succeeds New Zealand’s Greg Barclay, who opted not to seek a third term.

In his inaugural statement, Shah expressed enthusiasm for advancing cricket’s global appeal. “Cricket holds immense potential worldwide, and I am eager to collaborate with the ICC team and Member nations to seize opportunities and elevate the sport to new heights,” he said. Shah highlighted the sport’s “exciting” times, noting its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics and the need to grow the women’s game and balance cricket’s multiple formats.

Shah’s appointment underscores India’s influence in cricket’s global governance. As former head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the sport’s wealthiest governing body, Shah’s rapid ascent reflects India’s dominance in shaping cricket’s future.

His tenure begins amid complex challenges, including resolving the deadlock over India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Negotiations to address the impasse are ongoing, with the tournament’s fate hanging in the balance.

As the ICC’s leader, Shah oversees the governing body responsible for global cricket development and organizing marquee events like the Cricket World Cup. His role will be pivotal in navigating cricket’s evolving landscape and fostering inclusivity across the sport.