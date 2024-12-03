Pakistan’s envoy in Dhaka calls on Khaleda Zia

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof met BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Tuesday night.

The meeting, attended by BNP standing committee member Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain and organizing secretary Shama Obaed, focused on an exchange of greetings and inquiring about Khaleda Zia’s health.

“The High Commissioner extended his greetings to Madam (Khaleda Zia) and expressed his concern for her well-being,” said Dr. Zahid Hossain following the meeting.

This marks the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements with Khaleda Zia, following earlier visits by British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on September 5 and Saudi Ambassador Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan on November 25.