UK updates travel advisory over terrorist attack risks 

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh, citing risks of terrorist attacks across the country.

In a warning on Tuesday, the UK foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO) said “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh. The attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, political rallies.”

It was noted that “some groups have targeted people who they consider to have views and lifestyles contrary to Islam. There have been occasional attacks against minority religious communities and targeting police and security forces. These have included improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities.”

The Bangladeshi authorities continue to work to disrupt planned attacks. Increases in security force presence and restrictions on movement may be put in place at short notice.

The advisory asked the British citizens to remain aware of their surroundings, particularly in and around police buildings, avoid large gatherings and other locations with a police or security presence, and follow the advice of local authorities.

Regarding the political situation in Bangladesh, the advisory noted in July and August 2024, there has been widespread violence across Bangladesh, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The situation remains volatile. Political rallies and demonstrations continue to take place. These can quickly turn violent leading to clashes with law enforcement. During demonstrations and strikes (‘hartals’), there can be arson, violence and vandalism in towns and cities across the country, which can result in fatalities. Attacks against property and public transport are possible.

It asked the British citizens to be alert to quickly changing situations on the streets. “If you see a demonstration starting, move to a place of safety. Follow the advice of local authorities. Follow updates in local media and get email notifications when this travel advice is updated.”