Nine Bangladeshis, who suffered jail terms in India for reportedly entering the neighbouring country illegally, returned home on Saturday night.

The returnees are Sujan Fakir, 28, Abdul Monab, 30, Redwan, 25, Nur Alam , 30, Tajir Islam, 28, Shahjahan Gazi, 35, Md Khairul Islam, 29, Samad Mia, 23, Md Shahadat Hossain, 34.

They all hail from Jashore, Narail, Sunamganj, Khulna, Chandpur and Cox’s Bazar districts respectively, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration police Imtiaz Bhuiyan.