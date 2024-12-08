Youth stabbed to death, 3 injured in Sunamganj clash

A young man was stabbed to death and three others were critically injured in a clash at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district.

The incident took place during a religious gathering at Gabi village under Selbarash union around 10 PM on Saturday night.

The victim, Hridoy Mia, 20, a mason by profession, was from the same village and son of Akkas Mia.

According to locals and police sources, the incident stemmed from a long-standing feud between two classmates, Antar Mia, 19, and Tain, 19, which began during the SSC exams last year over seating arrangements. On the night of the incident, Tain along with his cohorts attacked Antar Mia, and when Hridoy Mia intervened, Tain reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the left side of his chest.

In addition to Hridoy Mia, three others from the same village— Antar Mia, Shamim Mia, and Sajon Mia—were injured in the attack.

Locals and police helped rush the victims to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Hridoy Mia dead.

The injured, Antar and Shamim Mia, both with severe abdominal wounds, were referred to Mymensingh Medical College and Shamim Mia was later transferred to Dhaka due to deteriorating health.

Police arrested four individuals in connection with the attack are– Tain, Sajib, 19, Rifat, 19, from the upazila, and Masud Rana, 22,– from nearby Barhatta upazila.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the arrests were made the same night.

The body of teh victim has been recovered and sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy and legal proceedings are underway, added OC Mohammad Enamul Haque.