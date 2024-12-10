Jatiya Nagorik Committee reorganised to expand activities, chief organiser Sarjis

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee, formed during the July-August student-led mass upsurge, has been reorganised to widen its efforts towards abolishing the fascist system and implementing a new political framework.

This move also aims to uphold the spirit of the July-August uprising, which continues to inspire the committee’s initiatives.

The committee has announced the following office-bearers in its new structure:

Convener: Nasiruddin Patwary

Joint Conveners:

1. Ariful Islam Adib

2. Ali Ahsan Junayed

3. Monira Sharmin

4. Sarwar Tushar

5. Manzur-Al-Matin

6. Dr Tasnim Jara

7. Dr Atiq Mujahid

8. Ashraf Uddin Mahdi

Member Secretary: Akhtar Hossain

Joint Member Secretaries:

1. Abdullah Al-Amin

2. SM Saif Mostafiz

3. Rafe Salman Rifat

4. Anik Roy

5. Nahida Sarwar Chowdhury

6. Alik Mridha

7. Mahbub Alam

8. Dr Mahmuda Mitu

Spokesperson: Samanta Sharmin

Deputy Spokespersons:

1. Saleh Uddin Sifat

2. Mushfiq Us Saleheen

3. Arefeen Mohammad Hijbul

4. Tahsin Riyaz

5. Mohammad Miraj Mia

Chief Organiser: Sarjis Alam

Deputy Chief Organisers:

1. Md Nizam Uddin

2. Akram Hossain CF

3. SM Shahriar

4. Mohammad Ataullah

Organisers:

Moshiur Rahman

Faisal Mahmud Shanto

Hasan Ali

Sagufa Bushra Mishma

Mesbah Kamal Munna

Pritom Das

Mazharul Islam Fakir

Tanzil Mahmud

Saifullah Haider

Nayeem Ahmad

Abu Said Leon

Sakib Mahdi

Zobayerul Hasan Arif

Ali Naser Khan

The committee says that the names of organisers are not listed in order of seniority.

The remaining central members of the committee will continue their roles as ‘Central Members’ in the newly restructured organisation.

This restructuring signifies the committee’s commitment to intensifying its activities and mobilising public support for a transformative political agenda.

It aims to bring together a wide range of citizens to create a united front against oppressive systems while paving the way for progressive and inclusive governance.