Soybean oil prices up by Tk 8 per litre

The price of bottled soybean oil and loose oil has been raised by Tk 8 per litre.

The price of bottled soybean oil has jumped to Tk 175 from Tk 167 per litre and the price of loose oil to Tk 157 per litre from Tk149.

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin announced the new prices after a meeting with traders regarding edible oil prices at the secretariat on Monday.

Earlier, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there is no shortage of edible oil in the market and the intern government has taken steps to ensure adequate supply of the oil during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.