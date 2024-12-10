ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Bangladesh for official display tour

The ICC Champions Trophy reached Dhaka on Monday as part of its official Trophy Tour, giving fans and cricket stakeholders in Bangladesh a chance to witness the prestigious prize up close.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a detailed schedule for the trophy’s stay in the country from December 9 to 13.

The trophy landed in Dhaka at 1:30 PM on Monday, though no events were scheduled for the day. Activities will commence on Tuesday with an official presentation to Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan. Later, it will travel to Cox’s Bazar.

On Wednesday, the trophy will be on public display at Laboni Point Beach in Cox’s Bazar, near the Seaside Conference Centre Urmi, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. That evening, it will return to Dhaka.

The tour continues on Thursday at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in the capital, where the public can view the trophy between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM. The final day, Friday, will see the trophy showcased at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. During this time, it will be accessible to national male and female cricketers, former and current players, organisers, and journalists.

After its stop in Bangladesh, the Champions Trophy will proceed to South Africa, followed by visits to Australia, New Zealand, and England before its final destination in Pakistan, the host country for the 2025 tournament.

The tournament, tentatively scheduled for February-March 2025, is embroiled in controversy as India has expressed reluctance to play in Pakistan, citing political and security concerns. This has led to discussions about adopting a hybrid model, where some matches could be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka. However, the final decision on the venue and schedule remains pending.